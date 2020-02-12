Dennis Hayes

A Villages official has requested a safety check on the multimodal trails after a cyclist was seriously injured when she was hit by a golf cart.

Dennis Hayes, director of Community Development District 8, who is a member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, has urged this panel to take a look at the security of the multimodal paths that serve as critical transportation in Florida’s friendliest hometown.

Hayes said he had heard concerns from local residents after a January 25 accident in which New York cyclist Ellen Difazio was ambulance taken to the Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The front wheel of Ellen Difazio’s bike was visible under the golf cart in The Villages after the accident on January 25th.

The 62-year-old, wearing a helmet, rode her bike on the multimodal path that corresponds to Buena Vista Boulevard when she was hit by a 2015 Yamaha golf cart driven by 71-year-old Angela Klyne Eliosoff was living on the historical side of the villages. Eliosoff, who was following the bike, turned too wide, collided with the curb, over-corrected, and then ran over the bike.

Members of the PWAC, which oversees the facilities and infrastructure south of County Road 466, have agreed to address the issue at a future meeting.