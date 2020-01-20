advertisement

Meghan McCain is enjoying a little time outdoors after returning to Arizona over the weekend. On Sunday, The View co-host went to Twitter to give her followers an insight into her journey, which included spending a lot of time outdoors, surrounded by mountains and a beautiful blue sky.

In one of two pictures posted on both Twitter and Instagram, McCain showed the sunny sky to which she was greeted when she returned home, and fans couldn’t help admiring the beauty.

“Yes, yes, yes,” answered one person. “Arizona has the bluest sky I’ve ever seen in my life, that’s one of the reasons I really love going there (this blue sky).”

“Looks pretty great,” wrote another.

“There really is no comparable sky,” added a third. “When blue lasts forever, I feel closer to God when I’m in Sedona. I hope you find comfort and healing in the blue this weekend.”

McCain’s second photo, which shows the dry and mountainous landscape, also received numerous reactions. Many took the opportunity to welcome the host of the talk show to their home country.

“Welcome back to the great state of Arizona!” wrote a fan.

“Welcome home … it’s a wonderful day at AZ,” added another.

“Welcome home, Miss McCain,” tweeted another. “We miss you when you’re gone.”

The trip marks McCain’s first trip home since the death of her father, the late Senator John McCain, in August 2018. Shortly before her return visit, a source spoke to PEOPLE and said McCain was at the right time.

“She knows how difficult the visit will be,” said the source of the outlet, adding that “everyone is aware of their deep connection with the state.”

“After a crazy and emotionally demanding week, Meghan has a need to get out of the media bubble and remember the people she represents on TV every day,” added the source.

During her trip, McCain said that she “was really looking forward to having some much-needed family time,” while PEOPLE reported that she was going to do some fishing and relax. Her father was never far from her mind. McCain also considered the “512 days” that had passed since her father’s death when he showed a photo of himself on a bench with a mountain view and an American flag next to him.

