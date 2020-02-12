Tuesday’s live episode of the Conners proved to be a success, as it seamlessly transitioned and kept the conversation going while encompassing live political events related to the New Hampshire area code.

Spectators were amazed at how smoothly the news was received that Democratic candidate Andrew Yang had suspended his presidential campaign. Yang’s decision to quit ends a run in which his “universal basic policy” gave him steam early on. He even won a following known as the “Yang Gang”.

So I went in and out and just found out that #TheConners #Yang had suspended its #TheConnersLive campaign and you kept saying, “Who sees #TheConners?” A user tweeted.

“And Yang got out.” Impressed by the primary real-time updates in New Hampshire for this live episode of @TheConnersABC. Push the challenge from live sitcoms to the utmost! #TheConnersLive

Another user wrote on Twitter: “2020 is a strange and wonderful time when I can hear the news about how Andrew Yang suspends his presidential bid by watching an episode of #TheConnersLive.”

In front of his followers, Yang explained his decision to end the campaign and how proud he was of how far they got after he got out of the dark to become a key player in the race.

“We have touched and approved millions of lives and moved this country that we love so much in the right direction. And although there is still a lot of work to be done, you know I am the mathematician, and the numbers prove it this evening will not win this race, “he said.

“I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win. So I am announcing tonight that I will suspend my presidential campaign.”

Finding out if Andrew Yang has left the election by watching #TheConnersLive is the high point in 2020

The conners grappled with political issues throughout the 30-minute show, while the cast played live on TV what was going on in their dialogue. General reception has been well received since the show ended its live episode.

“The #TheConnersLive is incredibly impressive, especially the primary live updates. Bravo @EmmaRoseKenney and the rest of the cast,” wrote another viewer on Twitter.