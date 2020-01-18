advertisement

Meghan McCain travels to Arizona for a relaxing family time. The visit will also be the first time she has visited the state since her father, the late Senator John McCain, passed away in August 2018. It is expected to depart after shooting The View on Friday, which will also be the last episode of Abby Huntsman.

“I’m really looking forward to the much-needed family time,” McCain told PEOPLE of their upcoming trip home. In the meantime, a source close to the situation provided some more details.

“She knows how difficult the visit will be,” said the source. “But everyone is aware of their deep connection to the state. After a crazy and emotionally exhausting week, Meghan has the need to get out of the media bubble and to remember the people she represents on TV every day.”

Just yesterday, McCain drew viewers’ attention to social media after talking about Michael Avenatti. McCain said the prominent lawyer was “going to prison”.

“There are so many people stopping here at the Trump White House and then going to jail. It’s hard to tell Avenatti is going to jail now,” McCain continued. Given that her testimony was incorrect, Avenatti has not gone to court for extortion. The producers showed a legal notice on the screen that corrected McCain’s claims, which apparently angered her even more.

“Take this legal notice off Michael Avenatti,” said McCain when her co-moderators came to defend the producer’s graphics. “I’m not interested, and I don’t think America is interested. Okay?”

McCain had scheduled a personal day on her talk show last week, but apparently she also skipped a recorded Thursday, which surprised her co-hosts. This happens amid several reports of tensions behind the scenes with their co-hosts, including Whoopi Golberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and even Huntsman, a conservative colleague.

In early January, McCain developed a kind of “lone wolf” on the show, which made production difficult. This occurs alongside other reports that McCain has been repeatedly shunned by their co-hosts, who hardly respond when the cameras don’t roll.

McCain has since rejected these claims and said that she and her staff regularly “fight like a family,” but ultimately love and respect each other.

