Jenny McCarthy recently shared an update on Barbara Walters’ health that didn’t provide the most positive picture of the 20/20 former host’s wellbeing. In response to their comments, fans have gathered on social media to share their concerns about the legendary journalist.

Before the Super Bowl, McCarthy reported on her eponymous SiriusXM radio show that her former View Co-host Sherri Shepherd informed her about Walters’ health.

“I heard that she’s not feeling well, and I just talked to Sherri Shepherd about it and we’re going to send her a couple of cards,” said McCarthy, stressing that she was optimistic about Walters’ health trip. “This woman is a juggernaut who just keeps going no matter what.”

McCarthy continued to praise Walters for the program and even said that the “best” part of her time at The View was learning from the famous journalist. “Last year being able to be there for them. I took as much of their skills, tools and tips with me as possible. I listened and took notes. So that was the best thing,” said McCarthy.

According to McCarthy’s comments, many have been involved in social media, including PopCulture.com’s Facebook page, not only to share their concerns about Walters, but also to convey their love and support.

“Prayers with you Barbara, you are unique …” wrote a fan.

“Barbara Walters is my inspiration that she needs to fight and get better. My career started because of her career,” commented this fan, noting how much they were inspired by Walters.

“I’m sorry I prayed for her, what a great woman,” commented another fan on Facebook.

“She is such a great person … and wishes her all the best … many blessings,” commented another Facebook user, including some red heart emojis.

McCarthy isn’t the only member of the The View family to comment on rumors about Walter’s health. In October 2019, Rosie O’Donnell spoke to Us Weekly, where the 90-year-old pulled out of the public eye.

“I don’t think she is willing to speak to people now,” said O’Donnell at the time. “I think she is a wonderful woman and it is difficult to age in America whether you are internationally famous or not.”

However, Us Weekly reported that Walters is not only doing well, but that she has also been dating friends recently.

“I see her every two to three weeks and she is fine,” her spokesman told Us Weekly. “[On Thursday] we had a nice afternoon and talked about the Oscar-nominated films and the performances. She will watch Sunday night! “