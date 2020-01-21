advertisement

In a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode of The View, actor Billy Porter gave a rousing performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine”. His performance followed a performance by two children’s choirs and completely surprised the audience of the show. Of course, they went to Twitter to praise both the pose star and the choir members.

“Billy Porter and these two children’s choirs are the content I’m here for,” tweeted one fan while another wrote, “Why am I tearing [The View]? Look at all those beautiful little faces that are hers little sing heart out !!! Oh LAWD and BILLY PORTER !!! LAWD take me NOW !!! “A third simply said that the consecutive music numbers” are everything today “, along with the hashtag for” I don’t cry, you cry “.

Before the performance, the moderator Whoopi Goldberg spoke to Harrison Fribush, a seventh of the Krieger-Schechter day school, a Jewish school in Baltimore. Fribush initially turned to Cardinal Shehan School, a private Catholic school, to collaborate on a project. The View was her national TV debut.

Speaking to JMore Living, 13-year-old Fribush simply said that “music matters and music education have an impact on our lives.” He added that he “wanted to make a video to raise money because I wanted to show that I can make a difference in our city.”

Kenyatta Hardison, Cardinal Shehan’s choir director, praised the project. “It is amazing how different and in many ways we are alike. We differ in our culture or in the way we do things … [But] we all love music, sing the same words, move us with the same music. The world would be a better place if we could all do it. Start with two schools at the same time to work together. The bad things going on in this world would decrease. “

It makes sense that Porter’s appearance is kept secret as he is known for his ability to grant entry. The notoriously extravagant performer wore trousers at the American Music Awards in November last year with his extraordinary hat, which goes well with his white ensemble with white shirt, tie, knee-length coat and wide leg.

The previous month, Porter had a short role in the star-studded Saturday Night Live Cold Open, which brought Lin-Manuel Miranda and Woody Harrelson together to mock the Democratic Debate last fall.

