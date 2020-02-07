SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) – A Dulles High School coach is under fire after a video of him repeatedly surfaced in class with a racist charge.

In the video, the bow was apparently in the middle of a heated discussion in a classroom about rap music.

The student who made the video posted it on social media, noting that the school needs to hire new teachers.

Fort Bend ISD released a statement in response to the video, which said in part:

“Racial insults and derogatory expressions are never acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Racial swear words are in no way acceptable and will not be tolerated in @FortBendISD. This is already being investigated. Will be treated quickly and safely.

The teacher’s name has not yet been published. The district added that the coach was on leave during the investigation.

