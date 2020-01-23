The video shows an attacked woman who was robbed while the car was being cleared of snow

advertisement

CHICAGO – Police are warning residents of the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood in Chicago after a woman has been attacked and robbed while clearing snow from her car.

The security video shows a 48-year-old woman clearing snow from her car on Thursday morning on the 3000-meter block of North Keating Avenue at around 7 a.m. The video shows how her attacker approaches from behind. The attacker then throws her to the ground and grabs some of her belongings before the police say he escapes the scene.

At some point, a witness went out of a house, got into a car and left to follow the perpetrator, the police said. The perpetrator dropped the victim’s belongings and pulled out a knife.

The woman got her things back after the robber left.

Officials gave no description of the suspect. No further information was provided.

