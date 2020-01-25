The video captures the suspect of having stolen a car from Southwest Florida International Airport with the mother and baby

advertisement

FORT MYERS, Florida – A man was arrested after stealing a car from a Florida airport and driving away with a mother and baby.

Security cameras captured the moment the man ran toward the car in the departure area of ​​Southwest Florida International Airport at Forty Myers.

The video shows the family unloading on the side of the road when the suspect comes in, quickly followed by the mother, just in time to take her baby to the back seat.

The father tried to hold on to the car, but was dragged and put down.

According to the authorities, the suspect, 36-year-old Addi Maqableh, had stolen a handbag just before the car theft in a restaurant in the terminal.

She was later arrested at a nearby hotel and is now facing several charges, including robbery and kidnapping.

The vehicle was also found and the mother and baby were not injured.

