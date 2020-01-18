The victory of Ulster ensures the quarterfinals

advertisement

Ulster

22

–

15

Bath

Ulster secured the home victory they needed against Bath to qualify for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals for the second consecutive season.

It was all just during the break, before Ulster turned the screw in the second period to close a 22-15 win.

It only took six minutes for Ulster to break through the impasse when, from a five-meter offensive line-out, the attacker set up a moving maul.

The ball was dropped while cutting close to the line and Springbok number eight grabbed Marcell Coetzee and drove over from close range with scrum half John Cooney adding the conversion.

Freddie Burns wasted the chance to open Bath’s account and missed a simple penalty from the Ulster 22.

Bath scored an attempt in the 18th minute thanks to Ruaridh McConnochie.

After a persistent period of pressure in the Ulster 22, Freddie Burns set a cross kick, causing Jacob Stockdale to misjudge the jump, allowing the winger to pick up the line and dive over the line with Burns landing the conversion from a tight angle.

Four minutes later, Bath had flanked Tom Ellis in sin for a push on John Cooney, but Ulster couldn’t capitalize and it was all right during the break.

Ulster got their second attempt a minute after the restart, Billy Burns shot from a tackle to Will Addison who misled Gabe Hamer-Webb and pulled the last defender before winger Robert Baloucoune released to shoot in the corner. Cooney has added the extras.

WE ARE THROUGH THE KNOCK-OUT CITIES OF @ChampionsCup! pic.twitter.com/A2wi9HFjak

– Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 18, 2020

Freddie Burns landed a long range penalty for the visitors three minutes later after Sean Reidy was guilty of not rolling away.

Addison got Ulster’s third attempt in the 47th minute when Jacob Stockdale put the full-back in to space. Cooney failed with the conversion.

Bath made for an exciting finish by making a second attempt with 15 minutes to go.

Ross Batty was propelled across a line from a well-worked out line-out replacement hooker of five meters. Freddie Burns missed the conversion.

Lock Kieran Treadwell had rejected an attempt for Ulster by the TMO after 68 minutes for a forward pass in the build-up.

Batty got a red card with eight minutes to go for a no arms tackle on Cooney, Billy Burns went over the resulting penalty.

Ulster struck a kickable penalty in the last minute to go for the corner, Bath stole the line and Hamer-Webb broke the defense and reached the center line before being stopped.

