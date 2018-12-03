The Victoria's Secret fashion show is too boring to even argue about it

advertisement

And yet the whole one-hour Shindig was bored. A nap. A shrug. Oh sir, it was boring.

Victoria’s Secret executives may have found the perfect way to silence the many critics of the annual fashion show – by proving that this means absolutely nothing in the television entertainment landscape. The models are still homogeneous in their body type. They are still treated like show ponies. But the one-hour TV special was an event full of hideous clichés and asexuality that is not worth cultural renewal. It is a demolition. Or we could all just get out of the way and let it rot until it falls off by itself.

How violently the producers tried to argue that the show was still a big event. They flew over Manhattan to Lima in a helicopter to squeak when the top of the Empire State Building was lit with pink lights in honor of the brand – as if the tower’s lighting was something rare and important, even though the lights of the skyscraper were actually lit. are constantly shining through the color wheel. In other videos behind the scenes, the models squeak when they hear that they have booked the Victoria’s Secret show. They squeak when they see their costumes. Everything is empowering – probably the squeak too.

Trust and self-fulfillment come to each of us in different ways. For some, it may be well embedded in a pair of psychedelic leggings, a short top and a pair of ten centimeter high heels that are worn and strutted to the sound of a cheering crowd. A woman might feel like an Amazon warrior after making CrossFit a pack of 12 abdominal muscles. She can be happy to show off these abs by wearing a string bikini and gladiator stilettos in front of a live audience. In another behind-the-scenes video, which could have taken longer because it was the most interesting piece of the production, the audience learns how hard the models worked to prepare for the show: the pull-ups, the squats, the box Jumps. Let’s greet those abs, the sculpted legs, the tight derrieres. After all, who has not eyed the lady in the gym with the legs of a cross-country runner and asked quietly about her secret. She gives you a sophisticated recipe for cardio and protein shakes and you know that the real answer in your heart is “genes”. But you add a few sumo squats to your racetrack because you never know.

Yes, Victoria’s Secret fashion show is a fantasy about a certain type of body, and a good percentage of the culture is now offended by what this fantasy describes as caustic, discriminatory and simply out of date. The outrage worsened this year after Ed Razek, the company’s marketing director, told Vogue in an interview that it wasn’t brand-name to include oversize and transgender-quality models. Critics called for a boycott. They accused Razek of being touchless and sexist. Razek apologized for his comments. However, the casting did not change.

You’d think Victoria’s Secret made this show exciting and engaging – a kind of gullible argument in favor of his persistent commitment to marketing. Instead, the executives produced a show in which the models marched along the catwalk like dusty showgirls, blew kisses and drew hearts in the air, whereby one model was practically indistinguishable from another. The actors (Halsey, who regretted her participation, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, etc.) were the focus of interest, but could not really disconnect themselves on stage because they were surrounded by a steady stream of five-time models, unusual underwear wear – underwear that wasn’t particularly sexy, sophisticated or cool. No matter how many pairs of wings, crescent moon and colorful parachutes are on the catwalk, Victoria’s Secret still sells bras and panties. And they’re a mess.

If the show is only about empowered models, why shouldn’t you identify them by their names when performing on stage? Or is anonymity part of the imagination? If some of these women can only attract millions of Instagram followers by posting selfies from elevators, imagine that Victoria’s Secret’s thrill could be wiped out when it comes to really getting in touch with these women – not in any serious way, of course, but in a fun, superficial, faux-intimate, social-media-driven way that would be perfect for television.

It takes an extraordinary amount of inability, laziness and disregard to make a show as profound and lifeless as the Victoria’s Secret. The company may have focused so much on defending its cast against those who call it anachronistic that it forgot that the whole argument is controversial when the show is so boring that it no longer can be observed. A greater variety would be welcome, but it can’t save Victoria’s Secret from its own self-destruction.

