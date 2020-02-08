We rummage through the vault of Far Out Magazine to give you a very special moment when the founding members of the legendary Velvet Underground, John Cale, Lou Reed and Mo Tucker, together took the stage in their Rock’n’Roll hall for the last time London enter notice 1996.

The impact of the Velvet Underground on music was not a world-shattering moment when they came on stage in the Swinging Sixties. Outside of a small group of cult fans, the group was relatively unknown compared to the Beatles, the Doors, the Stones and other colleagues.

In fact, at the time they announced their dissolution in 1973, there was hardly any horror or an unworthy request for “just another record”. Instead, they were allowed to delve into their solo passions without fuss when John Cale, Lou Reed, Sterling Morrison, Mo Tucker and Nico went their separate ways.

Enthusiasm for the Velvet Underground began to grow again in the mid-1990s when a number of new rock acts cited subversion of pop music as an inherent influence of the band. It was an atmosphere that apparently encouraged the band to get back together like The Who, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and others had.

In 1990 Lou Reed and John Cale started working together again on Songs for Drella after the death of their friend Andy Warhol. It was the first album the couple had worked on since White Light / White Heat in 1968.

Cale and Reed took the album on a very small tour and when former VU drummer Maureen Tucker came on stage to perform her song “Pale Blue Eyes” on a special Brooklyn show. It would wag a reunion and after a triumphant appearance at a small French festival, the group agreed to tour again.

Unfortunately, the band’s heroic return to the stage would never reach North America. The band’s small European tour is the final foretaste of The Velvet Underground in their legendary cast of John Cale, Lou Reed, Sterling Morrison and Maureen Tucker. The bitter fight between Cale and Reed would reappear and cancel the rest of the tour. Only two years later, Sterling Morrison contracted non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

This would lead to one of the saddest and most touching performances of Velvet Underground’s long career. The group was inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, just a few months after Morrison’s death, and decided that this was the best place to put their problems aside and pay tribute to their friend.

For most artists, the induction of most rock stars is an ego-filled, inflated doll. Someone you admire says something nice about you, accepts the award, plays a few hits, and then returns to the bar. But the Velvet Underground did something else, as always.

Instead of playing their hits, they wanted to honor their friend Morrison, the man who couldn’t be with them to enjoy the moment, with a brand new composition. “This is a song the three of us wrote for our friend Sterling Morrison. It says “Last night, I said goodbye to my friend” … ”

It is an incredibly open moment when the trio pours its heart over a song that describes the last moments with Morrison. Watch below how the Velvet Underground puts its arguments aside to perform together one last time.

