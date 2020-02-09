Vans is a brand that we have always worn at this time. The selection of clothing and shoes, from the skate park to the street, is always up to date. We know that Vans will continue to provide us with the very best slip-on sneakers and casual essentials in the coming years.

Buy from us: We buy this super soft plush coat in every beautiful color

But did you know that Vans is more than capable of spicing things up from time to time? You might not associate the brand with words like “chic” or “stunning” at the moment, but once you get your hands on this fleece jacket, don’t hesitate to shower it with unexpected compliments!

NordstromSee it!

Get the Vans Snow Out fleece jacket for just $ 130 from Nordstrom!

This medium weight jacket is so, so soft. It consists of a plush, deep-pile sherpa in bone white, a creamy shade that you can wear with anything in your closet. It is really the cosiest thing ever, from the oversized, spread-out collar that covers the neck in a cloud-like cuddle, to the hem that reaches under the hips. Close it up to lock yourself in the heavenly warmth!

This “cross-season must-have” has so much to love. Aside from the outer shell, there’s a smooth lining that feels good on bare skin when you’re not too layered. This lining also makes it easier to put on and take off the jacket. Oh, and of course we won’t skip mentioning these spacious welt pockets. We would never!

This Vans jacket has a relaxed fit that emphasizes the cozy factor more and more. Just put on just about anything you own to not only feel the sweet softness, but also look like a model who’s going for a walk and ready to be captured by the paparazzi at any time!

NordstromSee it!

Get the Vans Snow Out fleece jacket for just $ 130 from Nordstrom!

We are already thinking about as many options as we can wear this piece. Our first thought? Pair it with a pair of Vans sneakers! So many celebrities have rocked Vans shoes over the years, including Hailey Baldwin. Whitney Port and even the icon northwest, What we love about this coat is that we don’t have to keep it casual. We can also try over knee boots or even pumps!

Just because this Vans jacket brings out the elegant capabilities of the brand does not mean that it is suddenly only maintenance-intensive. If it gets dirty, you can just throw it straight into the washing machine and even tumble dry it. Isn’t that just the best?

Now that you know that Vans makes pieces like this, you should keep an eye on more in the future. We will also let you know about amazing finds. So keep checking back if you feel that your shopping is itchy!

Look at it!

Get the Vans Snow Out fleece jacket for just $ 130 from Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more of Vans and other coats available from Nordstrom here!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!

This contribution was made available by The Us Weeklys Shop With Us team, The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the product and service selection is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team can get products for free from the manufacturer for testing. Us Weekly also receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click a link and then buy the product described in an article. This is not a reason for our decision whether to present or recommend a product or service. Shop With Us works independently of the advertising sales team. We look forward to your feedback at [email protected] Have fun shopping!