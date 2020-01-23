The vampire film 'Caleb' hopes to deliver the same agony, eroticism and elegance as its predecessors [Trailer]

advertisement

The company behind the fantasy The Last Heroes is the first teaser for the violent vampire film, Roberto D’Antona‘S Calebthat is supposed to return to the origins of the monster.

“Rebecca is on the trail of her sister, a young journalist who disappeared after investigating a number of unfortunate events. Her research takes her to Timere, a remote place far from everyday life, where the strictness of silence and fear of something dark reign.

Here Rebecca meets an extravagant writer and the administrator of the village church, but above all Caleb, a charming, rich and elegant man, whose dark look hides a scary secret. And it is precisely in this place, whose time seems to move in the shadow and whose threat is always vigilant, that Rebecca will soon learn of a terrible truth and the struggle between good and evil will begin. “

According to the release, Caleb hopes to convey the same feelings of fear, eroticism, and elegance found in major cult films such as Bram Stoker’s Dracula directed by Francis Ford Coppola and Interview with the Vampire directed by Neil Jordan.

Caleb is a “visionary, scary and excruciating film that will upset you at the same time,” says D’Antona.

L / D Studios Caleb is currently in the final post-production phase and the film will be distributed in 2020.

