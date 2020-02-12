<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4735754002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=consumer-protection%2Chospitals-and-medical-centers%2Candy-biggs%2Cmeasurement%2Crepulsion%2Cshame%2Coverall-negative%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Farizona-health&series=" name="snow-player/4735754002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/34e35ee8-603b-4b97-a5ce-7cf401337a3b-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

MP Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Says the VA’s decision to end its star rating for hospitals shows a lack of transparency and public accountability. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

A decision by the Department of Veterans Affairs to end the star rating for VA hospitals will harm the veterans’ community, an Arizona congressman says.

MP Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Sent a letter to Veterans Secretary Robert Wilkie on Wednesday requesting a face-to-face meeting on the December decision.

The ratings that VA hospitals rated from one to five stars, with five being the best, were a way for VA hospitals to be transparent to the public, he said.

Biggs said he was worried about veterans in Arizona because the Phoenix, VA hospital had received the lowest one-star rating for all three years in which ratings were public.

Biggs is concerned that the decision was made “just to avoid accountability”.

“The reality is, the star rating system was an easy way for VA, Congress, and veterans to get an overview of the performance of their local VA medical centers compared to others across the country,” wrote Biggs in his letter.

“Accountability is important, especially when it comes to keeping our promises to our veterans.”

In an interview, Biggs said he did not understand why the VA veterans and politicians who monitor the system would take away a user-friendly measurement of hospital quality.

“The Phoenix VA was the epicenter of the scandal – the waiting scandal where people were put on the waiting list and some of them died,” said Biggs. “Phoenix VA, I think they tried, but they stayed a one-star rating system. It’s the lowest you can get.”

VA: Demoralized employees with star ratings

In a statement sent to the Republic of Arizona by email, Cindy Dorfner, a spokeswoman for the Phoenix VA Health System, said that star ratings were often misinterpreted and mistakenly considered to be the equivalent of Yelp or hotel reviews online.

“While the Phoenix VA had a one-star rating, it is important to note that the VA actually compared itself to itself and not to the choices veterans have in their communities,” the statement said.

“With the VA using competitive rankings to rank the stars, there were only so many four- and five-star ratings, and it gave the wrong impression that one- and two-star facilities were just bad hospitals.

“This had the unintended effect of demoralizing staff and preventing veterans from seeking help from their local VA.”

When the VA announced that it would end the star rating, the press release was titled “VA Improves Healthcare Performance Transparency”.

The improvement, the press release said, was that reviews were designed as an “internal tool” to compare one VA facility to another, rather than a comparison to non-VA hospitals.

The ratings were only published in 2016 after USA TODAY received and published them for the first time.

“This change will make it easier for veterans to choose the best possible care near their home, when and where they need it,” said Wilkie in a prepared statement.

Biggs: Is this a way to hide system errors?

The VA will continue to publish data on the quality of the facilities on the VA website: https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/.

It contains information such as average waiting times in individual facilities and how satisfied veterans are with their care in certain facilities.

But Biggs said the star rating was an easier and more understandable measure to tell veterans and American taxpayers about the quality of their VA medical centers.

“We shouldn’t get veterans through the bureaucratic nightmare to read the complicated, bureaucratic sheets,” said Biggs. “In addition, the VA should spend more time improving veterinary care than trying to hide system failures.”

Biggs said the VA’s decision to end the star rating is undermining confidence-building measures that he believes the Phoenix VA has attempted to implement.

“It hides a little bit more of the quality of care people get,” he said. “That’s why I was excited by all of this.”

Biggs, whose 5th congressional district spans most of the East Valley area, said he hears about veteran problems so often that he has a member case representative who deals exclusively with their concerns. The “lion’s share” of what she’s doing is helping constituents with VA health problems, he said.

The Southern Arizona, VA health care system received a one-star rating for its hospital system and a two-star rating for 2019 in 2018. This was confirmed in a statement emailed by Speaker Stanley Holmes about the termination of the program Tucson-based healthcare system this The star ratings were often “misinterpreted”.

“In addition, veterans in VA focus groups have indicated that they do not consult the star ratings to make decisions about VA care,” the statement said.

The star rating should never indicate that facilities with one or two stars do not meet security standards, it said.

Holmes wrote that the VA is taking steps to continually improve performance across all facilities:

Those responsible for facilities and networks are responsible for continuously improving the effectiveness, safety, timeliness and “veteran-centricity” of care.

Assess VA facility management based on key quality metrics – how well they measure up to the community and how they can make VA health care better, safer, more timely, and more veteran-focused year after year.

The VA reviews each of the facilities on a quarterly basis, and if the facilities fail to make rapid, significant progress on their improvement plan, the VA will take immediate action, including a change of management if necessary.

Use national clinical experts and improvement experts to help medical centers achieve their goals.

Quarterly review of a full range of VA health system performance indicators, including strategic analysis data for improvement and learning.

Contact health reporter Stephanie Innes at [email protected] or at 602-444-8369. Follow her on Twitter @stephanieinnes

