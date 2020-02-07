The Used not only unveiled a new single today, but also confirmed details of their upcoming album Heartwork.

The next eighth LP of the Utah mob will be released on April 24th at Big Noise / Hassle Records. Frontman Bert McCracken unveils the release: “The new album plays with the emotions, sincerity and vulnerability of the first record and of In Love and Tod, with a bit of flair from Lies for the Liars. The album is in the Streaming Circle Pit with Kesha and Halsey and sounds just as modern. John Feldmann’s production is so professional. It sounds really good! These are two really random examples, but I think if you listen to these two records, the songs are omnipresent: dance, pop, real punk rock riffs and drums. I think music is so ubiquitous at the moment that The Used fits it perfectly. ”

“I couldn’t be more honest or grateful to have one of my all time favorite bands on my record label!” Added Feldy. “They are one of the most influential bands of the past 20 years and we have made a career-defining album. They are one of the best live bands I have ever seen and Bert is probably the best singer I have ever worked with. This has been a dream of mine since I met her in 2001. “

At the same time as Heartwork was announced, The Used unveiled the opening song on the record: Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton.

“I’ve always been a bit obsessed with Paradise Lost,” says Bert. “I really worked intensively on the poem and its author John Milton. As I read many of his political essays, I realized that much of what “Satan” says in Paradise Lost comes straight from John Milton’s mouth. Back then, many people thought he was the devil. He had a big problem with the opulence of the church. He thought it was disgusting. His poem is about the failed revolution against the Church of England, which is Satan’s failed revolution on earth. And what is more incredible or exciting than a failed revolution? “

(big fan of the title Wow, I Hate This Song):

1. Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton

2nd Beat Me (feat.Jason Aalon Butler)

3. BIG, YOU WANT TO BE

4. Bloody nose

5. Wow, I hate this song

6. My cocoon

7. Bell of the cathedral

8. 1984 (Infinite Joke)

9. The rainbow of gravity

10. Clean Cut Heals

11. Heart work

12. The lighthouse (feat. Mark Hoppus)

13. Obvious blase (feat. Travis Barker)

14. The Lottery (feat. Caleb Shomo)

15. Darkness is bleeding, FOTF

16. Feel something

The Used are currently on an intimate US tour – visit them at the following addresses:

February

7 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Days

9 Boston, Massachusetts – Paradise Rock Club

11 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater

12 Philadelphia, PA – Theater of the Living Arts

14 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

15 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

18 Dallas, TX – gas monkey

19 Austin, TX – Mohawk

21 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

22 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

And see the band in summer in the UK and Europe:

can

23 Leeds, United Kingdom, Slam Dunk Festival

24 Hatfield, UK, Slam Dunk Festival

26 London, Great Britain, Lafayette

27 Brighton, UK, Concorde 2

30 Paris, France, Slam Dunk Festival

31 Antwerp, Belgium, Zappa

June

2 Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia

3 Zurich, Switzerland, Dynamo

9 St. Petersburg, Russia, Zal

10 Moscow, Russia, Arbathalle

Posted on February 7, 2020, 11:13 a.m.

