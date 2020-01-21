The used, four year strong and more announced for the first Slam Dunk France - Kerrang!

advertisement

Five bands have been announced for the very first Slam Dunk festival in France.

Slam Dunk will leave the UK for the first time on May 30 and camp in Paris, France, for a full day of alternative music. The opening party will be divided between La Boule Noir and La Cigale, and will house ten bands throughout the day – half of which have been revealed.

Participating in the debut edition of Slam Dunk France are The Used, Four Year Strong, Landmvrks, Grayscale and Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

“We are very happy to announce that Slam Dunk Festival is going into the channel for the first time,” says festival director Ben Ray. “We hope that this is the beginning of building a Slam Dunk house in France and we want this to grow into something great in the coming years.”

Tickets can be purchased on January 24 at 10 a.m.

The British parties of Slam Dunk take place in Hatfield and Leeds the weekend before Paris on 23 and 24 May respectively. Buy your UK tickets here.

