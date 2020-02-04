Advertisement

More robots than people are used in dangerous situations.



The use of robots by the police and other security agencies in very complex and difficult situations will be widespread in the future, said a technical security expert.

In an interview with the Khaleej Times on the fringes of the Home Office’s innovation and police summit that started in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Derek Woodgate, president and chief futurist of the U.S. Futures Lab said the world will see how Police are increasingly using robots, especially when the terrain is difficult and you get into dangerous or complex situations.

“In dangerous situations, more robots are used than people. In certain situations, cyborgs or improved people with mechanical elements are already being used,” he said.

“We will also see the massive use of sensors connected to artificial intelligence (AI), fully networked Internet of Things (IoT) systems in which everything lives or is living matter. The ability for us to do material Seeing things that have a life or a brain is very difficult. But the reality is that we have to see it that way. It’s all part of our living environment, “he said.

“We will see materials that can withstand very strict conditions and are able to pick up a ball and adapt within shape changes. We will see nanorobots like insects that do invisible work. AI can enable criminals with high risk or security concerns to predict. ” Real time.”

The two-day summit brought together high-level government officials and decision-makers from the police forces, UAE port and border controls, central command, intelligence agencies, cybersecurity departments, smart city departments and other information, technology, and other agencies. Strategy and promotion of UAE innovation and future forward-looking development.

