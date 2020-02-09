EVERETT, Washington (AP) – Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin helped get the United States into the Fed Cup final after missing out on Saturday night.

Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands combined a 6-4, 6-0 double victory over Jelena Ostapekno and Anastasija Sevastova to give the United States a 3-2 win over Latvia in their Fed Cup qualifier.

It was a much more difficult day than expected for the Americans, who led 2-0 on day two of the singles. But Ostapenko beat Kenin in three sets, and Sevastova followed with a breathtaking win over Serena Williams in three sets. It was Williams’ first loss in the Fed Cup.

Kenin replaced Alison Riske in doubles, her third match in just under 24 hours. While she might have looked tired in her loss to Ostapenko the day before, Kenin found a boost in the team with the energetic Mattek-Sands and brought the Americans a trip to Budapest, Hungary, for the April finals.

The decision about the double was a surprise after both Kenin and Williams won on the opening night. Even after Kenin lost the opening game on Saturday, there was still Williams ’14-0 in the singles in their Fed Cup history.

But Sevastova ended Williams’ unbeaten run. Sevastova won 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4) and avenged Williams a loss in the last encounter of the 2018 US Open semi-final when Sevastova won only three games.

This time Sevastova celebrated at the end and ended the match with a big serve that Williams could not get back.

Williams has been unbeaten as a single player since her debut in 1999. On Friday evening, she won two draws against Ostapenko.

“It is obviously difficult to play Serena and she is a great champion,” said Sevastova. “You just try to enjoy it as much as possible and do your best.”

Williams had the chance to win the USA and qualify for the final. Williams collected a 5-2 deficit in the first set, winning four games in a row and scoring three set points with Sevastova. But the Latvian was able to keep his serve thanks to a few mistakes by Williams and two aces.

Williams interrupted Sevastova’s serve four times in the second set, but did not have the same success in the last set as the players who served in a tie. Williams even pulled at 4-All, but Sevastova won the last three points and the match.

Ostapenko defeated Kenin 6: 3, 2: 6, 6: 2 and gave Latvia the first point. Ostapekno had broken Kenin four times in the third set when the former French Open champion overtook the last Grand Slam winner.

Kenin struggled with the strength of Ostapenko before adjusting to dominate the second set, but she couldn’t hold the serve in the last set.

The couple swapped breaks in the first three games of the third game, leaving Ostapenko 2-1 in the lead. It almost gave Kenin back the advantage, but Ostapenko secured two breakpoints to get a 3-1 lead in a swinging forehand volley game.

Ostapenko had a 4-1 lead over Kenin for the third time in the set, but gave the American a game with a double fault.

Again Kenin couldn’t stop. The forehand winner from Ostapenko gave her a 5-2 lead and she ended the match in 1 hour and 58 minutes.

The most successful former French Open winner gave Williams everything she could in Friday’s second individual match and lost due to mistakes in both tie breakers. Ostapenko still had many mistakes against Kenin – 49 casual mistakes – but he also had 34 winners and only 13 for Kenin.

“It is always something special to play for my country and I just did my best today,” said Ostapenko. “I knew until the last point that it was going to be a very difficult game and I tried to play aggressively.”

