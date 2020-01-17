The US Supreme Court accepts the dispute over the presidential electoral college

advertisement

While the 2020 presidential race is warming up, the Supreme Court agreed on January 17 to hear a dispute over the complex US presidential election system that focused on whether electorate voters entitled could break their promises to support the candidate who voted for the popular vote. their state wins, an act that could disrupt an election.

The Supreme Court will appeal in two cases – from the state of Washington and Colorado – involving voters who decided in 2016 to vote in the Electoral College trial for someone other than Hillary Clinton Democrat, even though she won the popular vote in their states.

The judges will determine whether such so-called unfaithful voters have the freedom to vote at the discretion of the Electoral College or whether states can impose restrictions, including with penalties. The case is expected to be disputed in April and will be decided at the end of June.

advertisement

President Donald Trump seeks re-election on November 3, with a field of Democrats looking to nominate their party to challenge him. In both cases, his government has not chosen a party.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court has recognized the great importance of clearly defining the rules of the way for presidential voters for the upcoming elections and all future elections,” said Lawrence Lessig, a lawyer for the unfaithful voters living in Washington and Colorado are sanctioned.

Colorado State Secretary Jena Griswold, a democrat, said she hopes the judges allow states to enforce their laws.

“Unelected and irresponsible presidential voters are not allowed to decide the presidential election without taking into account voter’s choices and state law,” Griswold said.

The dispute concerns the US presidential election system as laid down in the US Constitution, whereby the winner is not determined by collecting a majority of national votes, but by obtaining a majority of the votes allocated to the 50 US states and the district. from Columbia.

Individuals who act as electoral voters – usually party tourists – cast these votes. All states, with the exception of Maine and Nebraska, have a winners-and-everything system that awards all voters to the presidential candidate who wins the popular state vote.

The number of voters in each state is the sum of the two US senators and the number of members in the House of Representatives, based on the population. The district of Columbia, which is not a state, is assigned three voters.

Typically an overlooked formality, the electoral college became more important after the 2016 elections, when 10 voters voted for someone other than their party’s candidate. That was an unusually high number of unbelieving voters and could have changed the outcome in five of the 58 prior US presidential elections, according to legal documents in one of the appeals to the Supreme Court.

LOSING THE POPULAR VOTE

Trump defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by a margin of 304 to 227 votes from Electoral College despite the loss of the national vote by about 3 million votes. Unfaithful voters can change the outcome of presidential elections with thinner margins at Electoral College.

Voters promise to vote for the candidate of their party if that person wins the popular vote of the state. The business involves laws that require voters to keep those commitments.

Although 32 states and the District of Columbia have such laws, a handful enforces them by removing and replacing unfaithful voters, or in some cases imposing fines.

The claimants challenged the sanctions and said that their rights had been deprived under Article II of the Constitution and the 12th Amendment, which describes the electoral college.

In Colorado, one voter, Micheal Baca, was replaced and his vote canceled when he tried to vote for Republican John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio. A federal judge rejected Baca’s challenge, but the Denver-based 10th American Circuit Court of Appeals brought the case back to life last year and concluded that Baca’s constitutional rights were being violated.

The Washington state arose after three unbelieving voters voted for the former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, a moderate Republican, instead of Clinton. They each received a $ 1,000 fine for their resistance, calling them the first such punishment in American history. The Washington Supreme Court upheld the fines in 2019.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement