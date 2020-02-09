‘We should take our supplies and go home. Let the Chinese virus rage through the ranks of the GT and the rest of the Communist Party. ”

This is hedge fund manager Kyle Bass, targeting Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-sponsored Global Times, in a now-deleted tweet cited by Bloomberg on Sunday.

Bass, Chief Investment Officer of Hayman Capital Management, replied to a tweet from Xijin complaining about late US aid.

, @ Jkylebass As an investor with 129,000 Twitter followers, you have expressed such a malicious curse. They shame the investor community and the users of social media. CPC members are ordinary citizens, fathers, husbands, wives, daughters … Dr. Li Wenliang is one of them. You should apologize. pic.twitter.com/SNO5c0235i

– Hu Xijin 胡锡 进 (@HuXijin_GT) February 9, 2020

Bass said he would not apologize even after deleting his tweet. “You arrested, censored, and” punished “the heroes of Wuhan (only God knows what you did to him and the other 7 doctors),” he tweeted. “You are a shame to humanity.”

He later called the Global Times a “simple, bellicose tabloid intended to cause controversy with Western media and commentators.”

When asked by Bloomberg why he deleted the tweet, he said in a statement by the Global Times that he “felt it was too hard for the grass roots”, but “never tried a self-righteous, manipulator of” excuse me “become public opinion.”

According to the World Health Organization, 724 people died as a result of the coronavirus on Saturday. Another 34,828 cases have been confirmed worldwide.