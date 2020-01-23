advertisement

The United States is one of the few countries that has unconditional citizenship and because of the many benefits that having a citizen brings, the US is often a top choice for people to give birth to their babies.

According to CNN, that may no longer be the case, because the US Department of Foreign Affairs has revealed new rules that make it difficult for pregnant foreigners to travel to the United States with tourist visas.

This is certainly not good news for pregnant women and expectant mothers in Nigeria, who currently intend to give birth to their babies in the United States.

According to the rule, which comes into force on Friday, the Foreign Ministry does not “believe that a visit to the US with the primary purpose of obtaining US citizenship” for a child “is a legitimate activity.”

The Trump government has tried to limit immigration to the United States, and President Donald Trump has been particularly critical of the citizenship of birthright.

