US President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to visiting India later this month, where millions of people would greet him.

“I look forward to traveling to India,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office a day after the White House announced it would be going to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

“He [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] is a friend of mine. He is a great gentleman, ”Trump replied to a question.

Mr Trump said he spoke to Mr Modi over the weekend and during the conversation the Prime Minister told him that millions and millions of people would greet him from the airport to the cricket stadium.

Regarding his New Hampshire rally, which took place the previous day and which was estimated to involve 40,000 to 50,000 people, the president said in an easier way that he may not feel so good with this number.

“If we have 50,000 people, I won’t be so well if we only have five to seven million people from the airport to the new stadium.” And you know that it is the largest stadium in the world. You build it now. It’s almost done and the largest in the world, ”said Trump.

When asked about a possible trade agreement with India, Mr. Trump replied that he would do it if “we can do the right business.”

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.