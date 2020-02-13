He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and fined 15,000 rupees each.



The United States praised Pakistan’s detention of the alleged Mumbai explosion mastermind and Jamaat and Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed on Wednesday, a move Washington and India had long sought.

The sentence “by Hafiz Saeed and his associates is an important step forward – both to hold LeT accountable for his crimes and to help Pakistan fulfill its international commitments to fight terrorist financing,” tweeted Alice Wells, the leading one US diplomat for South Asia.

On Wednesday, an anti-terrorist court in Lahore (ATC) sentenced Hafiz Saeed in two terrorist financing cases.

Saeed has been under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Section 11-F (2) – regarding membership, support, and gatherings related to a prohibited organization – and 11-N (punishment under Section 11-H (fundraising) through 11- K sentenced (money laundering), Dawn reported.

The ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta announced the verdict.

He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and fined 15,000 rupees each. In both cases, the sentences are executed simultaneously. The court also granted him the benefits of Section 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure (shortening of the prison term).

The court ordered the authorities to detain Saeed pending further orders.

The cases were submitted by the Lahore and Gujranwala chapters to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). The case, filed by the Gujranwala chapter of the CTD, was originally heard in a Gujranwala ATC, but was moved from Lahore to Lahore on instructions from the Supreme Court.