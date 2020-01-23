advertisement

Is the US economy at a crossroads? Economists don’t believe that. You forecast a record expansion of the economy by 2020.

American consumers have carried the economy on their backs, but they could certainly use more business help.

Corporations cut investment last year after the US trade battle with China disrupted the global economy, reduced exports, and created confusion. Spending on new equipment, offices, software and the like increased by an estimated 1.3% in 2019, well below the increases of 6.4% and 4.4% in the two previous years.

Business spending is one of the drivers of economic growth alongside consumer and government spending, as well as net spending by foreigners buying US exports. So what happens in corporate boardrooms does not remain in corporate boardrooms. CEO decisions have a far-reaching impact on the US economy.

The good news is that a few deals can ease meeting room anxiety and pave the way for further investments this year.

Last week, President Trump signed the first phase of what is hoped to be a larger trade deal with China that will alleviate but not remove tensions between the world’s two largest economies. He also expects his John Hancock to sign a new deal with Mexico and Canada next week that has just been approved by Congress and replaces the 26-year North American free trade agreement.

These agreements should promote exports, calm the economy and encourage more investment.

“The US economy will get stronger as trade tensions ease and other economies stabilize,” said Catherine Mann, chair of the American Bankers Association’s Economic Advisory Committee and chief economist at Citigroup.

However, moving the needle may not be enough.

Top economists from the largest American banks predict that corporate investment without residential real estate will double to around 2.4% in 2020.

At the same time, they expect consumer spending to slow from 2.7% in 2019 to 2.2% as households want to save more.

With consumers accounting for nearly 70% of US economic activity, a small reduction in spending would be enough to curb growth. The ABA forecast moderate growth of 1.9% for 2020, somewhat slower than an estimated increase of 2.3% last year.

However, a consumer pullback is by no means set in stone. The unemployment rate has dropped to a 50-year low, wages continue to rise at an annual pace of 3% and the savings rate is already quite high.

In short, Americans have the ability to spend more. Spending has increased by an average of 2.5% in the past six years, including an increase of 3% in 2018 and an increase of 3.7% in 2015.

In addition, the federal government tends to spend more money in a presidential election year. The presidents have some leeway to boost short-term spending on the military and so on.

Whatever the case, the one thing economists don’t expect is a recession. The trade agreement with China and three Federal Reserve rate cuts last year have helped to avoid the risk of the first downturn since 2007-2009.

“There are few obvious excesses in the economy today, which is surprising given that we are in the eleventh year of this economic expansion,” said Wells Fargo senior economist Sam Bullard.

