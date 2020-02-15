Quite often a restart or remake makes me flinch when I think about how to say whether it is really needed or not, as many like-minded people do, but not this time. Urban Legends, as Screenrant’s Michael Kennedy notes, was devastated by the critics, but was actually a successful film when it came to the box office. The fact that it gained cult following is not too surprising since it was released at the same time as Scream and I Know What You Did last summer within the film that would keep people interested. One of the best things about it is that the film contained nothing supernatural at all. Every murder was practical enough to be feasible in many cases, of course with a bit of film logic. But otherwise, this ghost and ghoul film hadn’t gotten out of hand enough to be relied on, at least not until the second sequel, when the legend of Bloody Mary became the main theme. However, the first film focused on aspects of many urban legends, which are quite banal in many ways compared to many slasher films.

There have definitely been a few cruel deaths, such as the dog in the microwave legend and the death of Drano and Pop Rocks that one of the characters was exposed to. However, urban legends are fun as an idea for a film, because if you don’t do everything you can to take on the most supernatural of them, it’s pretty easy for the effects folks, since almost anything can be mechanical and CGI isn’t that much of a necessity , Seriously, watch the first film and you will see that many deaths are fairly simple compared to a heavily CGI-laden horror film that requires the most realistic effects that can be bought for money. The film also had a great cast because it included names like the then popular Rebecca Gayheart, Alicia Witt, Jared Leto, the legendary Robert Englund, Loretta Divine, Joshua Jackson, Tara Reid, Michael Rosenbaum and Brad Dourif. Of course there were many other important characters in the film, but these were the characters that really stood out as they were the most prominent and played some of the biggest roles. A restart has to work pretty hard to outdo the cast of this film, as they tended to click in a way that made a lot of sense at the time.

Another aspect that could favor the restart is the introduction at a time when the technology has made great strides. Think about it, in 1998 nobody had a smartphone, the internet was nowhere near able to do what it does now, and the information superhighway made it almost impossible to find out anything about someone pushing a button. This film already has a huge advantage when it comes to the cinemas, when it actually gets on the screen, and that is the fact that it is easier for people to relate to, as the updated version is probably much more complex it contains what the killer aims at those who are marked to die. The reasons for each death and the use of new and old urban legends (we can hope, right?) Should be interesting as with the advent of technology and the passing of years, urban legends have come and gone and thought that only these were the used in the films are worth a return, would be kind of stupid as there are so many practical legends to choose from that can be adapted to the current era. Some of them are still classics and don’t need to be changed that much, but there are a large number of them that might make sense, if only because people haven’t seen them before or because there is a way to get them adapt it to a modern film that could frighten people’s living hell and thereby make the film an even greater success. The Guardian’s James Dawson has a list that people might want to check out.

All in all, this could be a successful return, especially since every Urban Legend film has been a stand-alone film so far, as the only connection between the first and second was Rebecca Gayheart’s character and even that wasn’t really driven forward. Perhaps some of the original cast members who survived might come back for a cameo or a larger part of the restart. That could actually make a lot of sense to be fair.