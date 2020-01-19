The upper house could soon move north, as Boris Johnson envisages

advertisement

The upper house could be moved to the north according to plans by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Conservative Party leader James Cleverly confirmed that Downing Street’s proposal is being considered.

It is believed that Mr. Johnson will take advantage of plans to restore the crumbling Westminster Palace, which will require hundreds of colleagues to move to another building for six years from 2025.

The move could also lead to a more comprehensive review of the British Constitution, which also deals with the Supreme Court and Lord Chancellor.

On Sunday, Mr. Cleverly said to Sky News: “We are seeing a number of options to ensure that every part of the UK is adequately connected to politics.

Boris Johnson said General Qassem Soleimani was a "threat to all of our interests"

(Image: Getty Images)

“When the Prime Minister got up the day after the general election and said,” This will be the People’s Government, “he said seriously.

“Since the 2016 referendum wasn’t just about our relationship with the EU, it was about millions of people and their relationship with politics as a whole.

“So we’re looking for a number of ways to connect people to places where we were represented for the first time in decades.”

Members of the House of Lords take off their hats during the ceremony to support Parliament

(Image: AFP / Getty Images)

He made it clear that: “What it is about is to demonstrate that we will do things differently.

“It’s one of many things we’re looking for. Trust me, we’ll be radical.”

According to the Sunday Times newspaper, the relocation of the Lords of London would fit Mr. Johnson’s plan to “harmonize” the regions with the capital.

James Cleverly confirmed that Downing Street is considering the move

(Image: Getty Images)

The conservative party has already announced plans to open another headquarters outside of London.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I think you should move the House of Lords as far north as possible.

“The Orkneys would still be too close to London to waste oxygen.”

However, there was a cautious greeting in York that is seen as a pioneer in every step of the House of Lords out of the capital.

Rachael Maskell, York Central Labor MP, described the idea as “incredible” and stated that it would write to the Prime Minister to support the move.

She told the Guardian, “We would get infrastructure improvements, especially for transportation. It would create hundreds, thousands of jobs, good jobs.”

