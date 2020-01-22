The update for World War Z 2 gives hope that one day it will happen

advertisement

Even if it doesn’t look good at the moment, the Second World War may not be dead. Last year we learned that the Paramount project was completely dead in the water after several months of promising developments. Brad Pitt was supposed to repeat his role in the zombie flick, and his regular contributor David Fincher (Fight Club, Seven) was to direct. Then the studio quickly closed it. Well, producer Jeremy Kleiner says, they’re still hoping to make the film someday.

Together with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner heads the Plan B production company co-founded by Brad Pitt. During a recent interview, the producing duo was asked about the possibility of World War II. Although Kleiner was unable to provide any specific details, he offered an encouraging answer and signaled that they had not yet given it up. Here’s what he had to say.

“One day. We love Max Brooks’ book. We love the universe of it. It doesn’t feel like World War II is over and over.”

Max Brooks wrote World War Z, which was originally released in 2006. The book deals with the zombie genre in a unique way and gives an overview of the catastrophic events that have happened to the world. The 2013 release took a somewhat more traditional approach and became a formidable spectacle directed by Marc Forster with Brad Pitt.

Production was known to be problematic and some changes and revisions were required. Instead of becoming a disaster, the extra work paid off and the film was pretty well received. Ultimately, the box office grossed $ 540 million. However, a continuation never came about. Things got serious when David Fincher was ready to take over the director’s chair, but in February last year Paramount pulled the plug. Jeremy Kleiner continued to talk about the bigger challenges of producing.

Last year I had the opportunity to speak to the writer Mathew Michael Carnahan, who was one of the main authors of the film. He revealed his plans for a three-film sheet that never came about. Carnahan would have made a third film that looked more like Max Brooks’ book, in which a man interviewed people ten years after the war started. It is unclear whether Brad Pitt and Plan B could move the sequel to another studio at this point in time, or whether they would have to convince Paramount to take an interest again. Anyway, this could still be on the cards at some point. This message comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.

