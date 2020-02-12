It takes great naivety not to attribute all the talk about the annexation and the Trump peace plan to the Likud election campaign itself. However, it is important to understand that this conversation legitimizes ideas that remove the possibility of agreement with the Palestinians and lead to new rounds of violence.

As someone who has spent most of his adult life in Israel’s Defense Institute, I have learned that anyone who looks at and tries to understand Israel from outside must wear the special glasses through which we see ourselves – as a people in a constant state State war. One of the main meanings of this prism is that the Israelis make no distinction between the concepts of “security” and “defense”.

Defense is an idea that we can measure. We can ask ourselves every day whether we have accomplished a specific task or not. We can set defense goals against a defined, specific threat. We can plan and build a system to deal with this threat and examine how far it has achieved its goals.

Security, on the other hand, is an abstract term that refers to fears that originate from events and experiences that we have experienced as individuals or as a group. To understand our behavior as Israelis, one has to understand the history of the Jewish people.

The past is part of us and still shapes our view of reality today. Centuries of pogroms, the Holocaust and the wars and terrorism that have accompanied Israel since the beginning of the Zionist movement still shape our view of security today, and fear for our existence is one of its cornerstones.

Although Israel is, by objective standards, one of the best defended countries in the world – as well as a scientific, technological, and military power – its people live with a constant feeling of insecurity. Our worldview is not shaped by the level of defense that we enjoy, but by the level of insecurity that we feel.

For someone who looks from the outside, Israel wages two wars: the war to establish and defend itself within the borders of 1967 as a Jewish and democratic state in the spirit of the declaration of independence and the war to expand its eastern border the Jordan River over the Settlement companies and the military occupation that makes it possible. It is important to distinguish between these two wars.

The first against anyone who does not recognize our right to self-determination as the nation state of the Jewish people is a just war of defense. However, the second violation violates the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, which has been recognized by the international community, including through resolutions by the General Assembly and the United Nations Security Council. Therefore it is unfair.

The first war is won. Israel has been victorious in a number of military conflicts, and the Arab world has accepted its existence in the Middle East through various agreements, Security Council resolutions, and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, in which the Arab states made it clear that they were ready to normalize relations to Israel and declare the conflict over, provided that it meets the relevant international decisions.

However, if we do not separate ourselves from the Palestinians and at the same time set a boundary that preserves our identity, our children must wage a war that brings the end of the Zionist dream closer.

Therefore, anyone who looks from the outside would conclude that the only war that Israel waged, the second that is unjust, the moment we have achieved recognition of our existence.

The Israelis also see their condition as a state of constant war. Descriptions of Israel as a “small country surrounded by enemies” or “villa in the jungle” are common in our public discussion and are used by political leaders who are interested in maintaining this awareness.

Trump and Netanyahu will attend an announcement on Trump’s Middle East peace plan in the White House east room on January 28, 2020 in Washington

This is exacerbated by Israel’s mistrust of the international community, which has made the saying “No one will be there for us at the moment of truth” as a cornerstone of the Israeli security doctrine. And it is compounded by the reality of an unstable, violent Middle East

It is important to remember that Israel’s war against the Palestinians is not a war between states. It is a war against a people seeking national independence and operating through terrorism. In this war the main front is actually the home front. Even if we destroy the military wing of a terrorist organization, other, more extreme groups will appear in its place.

This is a war in which the occupation of the territory and our constant control over the population only increase violence and terrorism. There is no victory on the battlefield in this war and its continuation destroys us as democracy.

So to make progress, we need to separate security from the settlements that are the cause of the ongoing violence and are not a security but a burden. This has been the defense company’s view for the past 40 years.

To ensure its security and future, Israel must define an agreement based on the two-state principle as the highest Israeli interest. We have to act independently to ensure the feasibility of a diplomatic solution without taking security risks and without being dependent on the consent of the Palestinians in the initial phase. The creation of a new two-state reality will also give us legitimacy in the international community because we will wage a just defense war.

Nobody can honestly promise an era of peace and an end to war. The Middle East is a violent, unstable region, and Israel must defend itself at all costs.

Nonetheless, all Israeli parents should know that their children will wage an unjust war if we do not separate from the Palestinians on our own while setting a limit that will ensure that we can preserve our identity in the spirit of declaring independence Accelerate Zionist dreams, sustain the bloody conflict with the Palestinians, and make it dramatically more difficult to fight the BDS movement and the growth of anti-Semitism worldwide.