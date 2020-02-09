HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – University of Houston students who need food assistance can now get help from the Cougar Cupboard.

Through a partnership between the university and the Houston Food Bank’s Food for Change market network, all enrolled undergraduate and graduate students receive up to £ 30 free food a week or from any of the other 14 Food for Change markets in Houston.

The pantry is located in the UH Wellness, Suite 1038 on the first floor of the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

Students can get fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and chilled foods, and dry goods.

In order to use the Cougar Cupboard, students must participate in a unique market orientation, which is carried out by employees of the Cougar Cupboard, and fill out a short application for the Food Scholarship Program.

Orientation meetings take place every Tuesday at 2 p.m. and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the UH wellness classroom.

During the spring 2020 semester, the pantry is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Cougar cabinet is the second free pantry on campus.

PEEPS Pantry also provides free food, toiletries, and supplies to needy students at the University of Houston.

