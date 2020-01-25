The United States plans to evacuate Americans on a charter flight from the epidemic-stricken Wuhan

advertisement

The US government is organizing a charter flight on Sunday to evacuate its citizens and diplomats from the epidemic-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan to the United States.

The operation is due to the death toll from a newly identified coronavirus that originated in Wuhan. The number of confirmed infections is over 1,200, with 11 million people often living in and around the central Chinese city.

The rapid spread of the disease in recent days in China and around the world, including two cases in the United States, has raised fears of fatal infection.

Approximately 1,000 American citizens are said to be in Wuhan, and the U.S. consulate there is trying to offer a seat on the plane to those it knows, said a person familiar with the matter.

The aircraft has space for around 230 people and will include diplomats from the US consulate, as well as Americans and their family members. Those who were evacuated are responsible for the costs, the person added.

The U.S. government has received approval for the operation from the Chinese State Department and other government agencies after negotiations in the past few days.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing and the Chinese State Department were not immediately available for comment on Saturday, the first day of the Chinese New Year.

The Boeing 767 Jet will have U.S. medical personnel on board to ensure that all people affected by the newly identified and poorly understood coronavirus are cared for and do not spread, the person said.

In addition to US diplomatic representatives based in Wuhan, seats could also be offered to non-US citizens, including diplomats from other nations. The United States intend to temporarily close its Wuhan consulate.

It was not possible to determine where the plane was going in the United States.

Other governments are negotiating with Chinese authorities to arrange flights based on the Chinese agreement with the United States.

Such evacuation operations in the United States have become routine in some parts of the world after natural disasters and political unrest, but the only planned Sunday seems to be unprecedented for China. US officials considered moving Americans from Wuhan to another city like Shanghai if no flight could be arranged.

In recent days, the Chinese authorities have stopped almost all transits, including commercial flights, to and from Wuhan to isolate the city and much of Hubei Province from the rest of the country, thereby preventing the virus from spreading.

This left many foreign residents in Wuhan with few opportunities to leave the city, which is sometimes a major transportation hub and power plant for production compared to Chicago or Pittsburgh.

Wuhan is home to the operations of a number of major US companies, including automaker General Motors Co.

GM, -1.63%

It is also home to the Chinese state-owned Dongfeng Motor Corp., which is a joint venture partner of the Japanese Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. as well as the French Renault SA and the Peugeot of the PSA Group. Many foreign employees of these companies and their suppliers are based in Wuhan.

The multinational Anheuser-Busch InBev SA brews beer in the city and WeWork by We Co. operates common rooms there.

One reason why US diplomats were interested in organizing such an operation was the concern that anyone suspected of developing the disease could be in permanent quarantine, probably without access to consular support, said this person.

A disadvantage for some US citizens in Wuhan is that the plane flies directly to the US and not to another city in Asia, which some US citizens in Wuhan may prefer as a stopover.

Passengers are asked to sign a promissory note of the cost of the flight, which is expected to cost a multiple of the cost of a commercial flight from China to the United States, the person familiar with the matter.

The State Department ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members from the Wuhan area and posted a warning on its website on Thursday, when the city authorities in Wuhan announced the closure of the entire city who advises against entering Hubei Province.

An expanded version of this story appears on WSJ.com.

