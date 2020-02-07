The U.S. has offered up to $ 100 million to China and other affected countries to combat the rapidly spreading corona virus on Friday.

“This commitment, along with the hundreds of millions that the American private sector has generously donated, shows that the United States has a strong leadership role in response to the outbreak,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“We encourage the rest of the world to join our commitment. If we work together, we can have a profound impact to contain this growing threat, ”he said.

Mr. Pompeo, who has frequently criticized China for human rights issues and its overseas infrastructure spending, said the United States would provide aid either directly or through multilateral organizations.

He said the spending would come from unspecified funds that had already been allocated by the United States government.

The pledge comes after Beijing criticized the US response to the health crisis and claimed Washington had “panicked” by banning foreign nationals who had traveled to China.

President Donald Trump praised China’s response as “very professional” on Friday after speaking to his counterpart Xi Jinping over the phone.

Mr. Pompeo said the United States donated nearly 17.8 tons of medical supplies to China, including masks, coats, gauze, and respirators.

At least 31,000 people in two dozen countries have been infected and more than 630 people have been killed since the virus surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, probably at a market selling exotic animals for consumption.

