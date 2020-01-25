The United Arab Emirates and the United States are jointly investigating passengers on flights following the outbreak of the virus in China - Middle East News

advertisement

The United Arab Emirates will investigate passengers arriving on direct flights from China, Thursday, according to the airport there, while health authorities around the world are trying to prevent a global pandemic.

A new corona virus that first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, most of them in China. However, cases have been discovered as far as the USA.

In the United States, the CDC raised its travel warning for Wuhan to level 2 to require increased precautionary measures. All Wuhan travelers will be screened to five US airports in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco.

A passenger in LAX in Los Angeles was quarantined and taken to the hospital, which American Airlines confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad during the weeklong New Year holiday that starts on Saturday.

All passengers arriving on direct flights from China to Dubai International must receive a thermal check at the gate upon arrival and be provided with information brochures. Passengers are checked in at secure gates.

Dubai International is the third largest airport in the world and an important international transportation hub. It is the base of the major airline Emirates.

Thousands of Chinese travelers are expected to pass Dubai Airport on the Lunar New Year weekend, the operator said.

Passengers arriving on flights from China to Abu Dhabi International, the base of Etihad Airways, are also checked and the airport tweeted. The airport asked passengers to develop any symptoms of illness against traveling.

The United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and several other countries have introduced screening measures at large airports.

China is putting Wuhan, a city of 11 million people considered the epicenter of the outbreak, in a locked state.

A flight out of the city should arrive in Dubai on Sunday, as flight booking websites showed.

