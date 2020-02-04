Advertisement

On Republic Day, UAE leaders congratulated Indian leaders on this occasion.



The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Al Banna sent greetings to UAE leadership on Republic Day to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“The UAE Ambassador to India gave the honorable Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi the warmest regards from the UAE leadership,” tweeted the UAE embassy in New Delhi.

– UAE Embassy Newdelhi (@UAEembassyIndia) February 4, 2020

On January 26, the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, was illuminated as a sign of the warm relationship between the two countries with the Indian tricolor to celebrate the 71st Republic Day in India.

The UAE leaders also congratulated Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Narendra Modi on this occasion.

