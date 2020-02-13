The company operates over 300 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, in nine countries.



Aster DM Healthcare is the first company in the United Arab Emirates to have a 100% stake in its Dubai subsidiaries after the government has announced full participation in foreign sectors.

“We would like to announce that the company has received approval from the government of the United Arab Emirates to hold a 100% legal interest in the subsidiaries in the Emirate of Dubai, which make up most of the GCC business,” said the healthcare provider in one on Bombay’s published stock exchange statement.

Previously, the UAE had to directly or indirectly hold at least 51 percent of the UAE’s share capital, while the foreigner would control the remaining 49 percent.

In July 2019, the UAE cabinet approved 100 percent foreign participation in 13 sectors and 122 economic activities. These sectors were renewable energy, space, manufacturing, hospitality and food services, information and communication. Other sectors and activities that were approved for full foreign participation included biotechnology, educational activities, healthcare, arts and entertainment, etc.

However, each emirate determines the percentage of foreign investors in these activities.

“The expected date for the completion of the transfer of 100% legal ownership of the subsidiaries in the Emirates of Dubai is the end of the current fiscal year. It also clarifies that this activity will not result in a major outflow of funds towards investments Company already holds a majority stake in the hose subsidiaries, the company is in the process of obtaining similar approvals in other UAE emirates, “said the health care company in a statement released on the Bombay Stock Exchange where it is listed.

