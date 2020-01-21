The Underground Sounds Of America: Nova Charisma - Kerrang!

advertisement

Welcome to the newest episode of U.S.A.: The Underground Sounds of America, our series that puts the most undervalued rock, metal, punk and hardcore bands in the United States in the spotlight. Every week we ask a band member to answer five unique questions, so you can get to know them better. Because if you’re not a fan of the artist below … you should be.

The pedigree of the two masterminds of Nova Charisma speaks for itself. Like the brainchild of Hail The Sun front man Donovan Melero and Royal Coda guitarist and programmer Sergio Medina, the band could easily rest on its combined laurels and produce a simple combination of the two members’ headbands. Instead, although aspects of both acts are present in Nova Charisma, the band offers a pulsating, dreamy new outlet for the artists, with a pure sound that is fueled by the cooperation of two intertwined visions rather than the democratic process of a band.

“I appreciate the limited chefs in the kitchen, so to speak,” Donovan says of the ups and downs of working as a duo rather than a complete band. “I love writing with all kinds of people, so that’s not necessarily what I mean. But when it comes to everything else other than writing, it’s great to only work as a duo to make decisions for the band. There is a mutual trust that has enabled us to flow very smoothly as the band continues to grow. ”

That two-headed approach does cause problems, simply in view of the energy of the band’s music. The two Nova Charisma EPs from 2019, Exposition I and II, both have a mix of sweeping emotions, throbbing rhythms, fluttering guitar and swirling synths that make them perfect for sweaty, swinging live arenas. At the same time, this music is sufficiently involved, so that the idea of ​​two guys trying to get it on stage seems too ambitious. But while the band continues to be the creation of its dynamic duo, Medina quickly notes that they like to bring members in when needed, meaning that fans get the chance to experience Nova Charisma live.

“We hire a live band, which is great for us,” says Sergio. “Our live band consists of five people in total. Four of them can do some of the background vocals while playing. Because we are just the two of us, we can hire a live band that can meet our time limits and requirements. We don’t want a revolving door from live members, because I love the guys we play with us. But if needed, we can easily take someone else who can do shows if needed. “

Swept up in the beating of our own hearts, we asked Nova Charisma to give us a keyhole of how they came about.

1) If you had to play a new number one to introduce them to the band, what would that be and why?

Sergio Medina: I would opt for Hoxton from Exposition II. I think that number is a great mix of sounds that we have tried to capture in our exhibitions.

Donovan Melero: Apart from that, misleading the story of Exposition I really shows how we still like to combine complexity and progressive elements in a digestible way.

2) Who do you think are the five greatest musical influences of Nova Charisma?

Many artists were discussed during their collaboration. But some of the important ones we discussed were Head Automatica, The Mars Volta, Weezer, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Gorillaz.

3) Who would be on Nova Charisma’s dream tour?

DM: If we were to support an artist, it would be a dream to support The Mars Volta and / or Coheed And Cambria. It is difficult to choose a few because there are so many.

SM: If we hit the head, it would be a bunch of friends and their bands / projects. If we would support, I would like to go on tour with Middle Kids, Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

4) How does a Nova Charisma song start? A concept, a riff, a melody?

SM: Usually a riff or a vocal melody. Although our songs were born in different ways. Sometimes they start with the 3 of us in a room (our drummer Carlo is a main songwriter for Nova Charisma) and we start mapping a song. Sometimes I open it with a drum skeleton in Protools and I just start to put things down that can become a song.

DM: I mainly write with bass guitar in this group for first ideas, so I will cut something that Sergio or Carlo does, or bring an idea illustrated on the bass to build on, and I constantly keep vocals in mind.

5) Is there anything you think you can express or explore with this project that you cannot do with your other projects?

SM: Simpler song structures and less bombastic song textures.

DM: Projects are what we make them, so with that being said, I don’t have the feeling that there is anything that I cannot express here that I could do in others. In Nova, it’s about the way I approach it more than anything.

The latest version of Nova Charisma, Exposition II, is now available from Equal Vision Records in North America and Rude Records in Europe and is available for purchase.

Posted on January 21, 2020, 3:00 PM

