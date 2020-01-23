The ultimate guide to Super Bowl commercials

advertisement

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – We get it. Some of you are much more excited to see the Super Bowl spots than you are the field action in Miami.

Although the Chiefs of Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers will attract the most attention on Super Bowl Sunday, advertisers will earn as much as $ 5.6 million for a 30-second commercial in the hope that you remember their creative endeavors.

advertisement

Business Insider has a list of everyone who advertises as part of the Fox broadcast – and that includes newcomers such as Facebook and Sabra.

Click here for full coverage on Super Bowl 54

Here is an overview of the released spots and teasers along with a list of the other Super Bowl advertisers:

Bud Light / Bud Light Seltzer

Budweiser hopes to capture some market share from White Claw in the hard seltzer area by promoting its new Bud Light Seltzer. The spot will focus on the mayor of Seltzer, Pennsylvania.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oQNSodTkto (/ embed)

Cheetos

After more than a decade away from Super Bowl Sunday, Cheetos is back with some nostalgia in the form of rapper MC Hammer.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqVOlvU-MaI (/ embed)

Doritos

It will be a fight of snacks, because Doritos hopes to capture viewers with Sam Elliott who is taking a ride along “Old Town Road”.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pk4gNG3k8jM (/ embed)

Little emperors

The ‘pizza, pizza’ people hope to push his new delivery service by calling in actor Rainn Wilson for ‘The Office’.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qPyhUjQJH4 (/ embed)

Mtn Dew

The popular drink promotes its zero-sugar drink with a tribute to the horror film from the 80s “The Shining”.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQj0Eu-IANI (/ embed)

Olay

Olay returns for the second consecutive year. In 2020 they will present some prominent people who play female astronauts.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxP-2BY5FM0 (/ embed)

flower boxes

Wait, the peanut is dying?!?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UIKq9u6xUM (/ embed)

Verizon

According to Business Insider, this year’s commercial will promote both first-responders and 5G services.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTVxKwpiYK4 (/ embed)

Here is an overview of the other advertisers who have bought ads in The Super Bowl:

Audi

Avocados from Mexico

Michael Bloomberg

Budweiser

Coca Cola

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Facebook

Hard Rock International

Heinz

Hyundai

Kia

New York Life

Pepsi

Pop Tarts

Pringles

Porsche

Sabra

Saucony

whining

SodaStream

Squarespace

Toyota

Donald Trump

Turbo load

Turkish airlines

Weathertech

.

advertisement