The game was still pending when Darragh Fitzgibbon was helped in added time, but the Cork midfielder had done his part.

Throughout the Fitzgibbon Cup final, it was the Charleville man’s second point that had given UCC the lead for the first time since Paddy O’Loughlin opened the tour for her on the first evening of the evening.

Fitzgibbons second was a miraculous as well as important score because he was in full flight and out of balance when he was flying close to the center line. It was an inspiring effort and typical of the talent in this UCC squad.

And their refusal to accept the second best.

“It was really the ultimate comeback,” he said after the final whistle.

Up to 14 men and, I don’t know, they’re just a large group of guys. You saw how we held the DCU back to win the semi-final last Saturday. There was just a great spirit there to get through to the end.

They knew the type of challenge that awaited them here. IT Carlow had looted goals for fun in the competition this season and added another pair to their treasure chests within seven minutes of starting this decision.

UCC may have blinked, but they never looked kinky.

After all, half of this team had won the Fitzgibbon last year. The last two semi-finals, both against DCU, went straight to the wire. This was a team full of talent and experience between the counties, and all of this was available to them here.

“You just have to keep going, keep doing, do what you have to do,” said Fitzgibbon, who was one of the supporters of the 2019 success.

“We spoke at half-time when we were five points behind and said we just have to keep moving the ball through the lines and bring it forward. The talent in this team is incredible. There are guys who would come to any team in the country and we ended up doing just enough. “

