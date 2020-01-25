The Ukrainian president gives up seats in the Israeli Holocaust forum for survivors - Israel news

advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of his official delegation gave up their seats at the Jerusalem Turhsday ceremony to make room for Holocaust survivors

who wanted to take part in the event but had no place.

Yad Vashem criticized the decision and allegedly called it “puzzling”. “It has been explained to the President that Holocaust survivors who have contacted us in the past few days have been contacted and that under the current circumstances it is not possible to bother them. His decision is bizarre and it is a shame that he took such a step at an event entitled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Anti-Semitism.”

Zelensky on the gesture: “We found out that many of the Holocaust survivors were unable to attend the World Holocaust Forum. Our delegation, like many Israeli ministers, gave them our seats. These people deserve this award the most. We will take part in all cases and hold scheduled meetings. ”

– Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 23, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced Iran on Thursday as “the most anti-Semitic regime in the world” and said at a Holocaust memorial event that Israel would always defend itself against those who wanted to destroy it.

Israel celebrated the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz death camp in World War II as the largest international gathering in its history.

The conference is taking place against the backdrop of increasing anti-Semitic attacks in the United States and Europe.

“Command is at the heart of the Israeli establishment – there will be no further Holocaust. As Israel’s prime minister, this is my greatest obligation,” said Netanyahu in his speech to the heads of state and government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States. Vice Presidents belonged to Mike Pence.

Netanyahu then struck his country’s archenemy, Iran, whose nuclear ambitions are aimed at building nuclear weapons with the aim of destroying Israel. Tehran denies the search for nuclear weapons.

“I am concerned that we still do not have to see a unified and determined stance on the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet – a regime that is openly trying to develop nuclear weapons and destroy the only Jewish state,” said Netanyahu.

“Israel welcomes President (Donald) Trump and Vice President Pence for the confrontation with the tyrants of Tehran,” he added.

