The Australian ambassador to the UAE, Heidi Venamore, described the UAE’s response to the bush fires in his country as “breathtaking”.

During the “Celebrate Australia” event, which was held on Monday by the Australian embassy in the United Arab Emirates, the newly appointed ambassador said that she had arrived in the country “at a time when the United Arab Emirates was exceptionally generous and friendly Have demonstrated Australia “.

“The United Arab Emirates has shown us how effective it is to help many communities deal with the arson attack,” continued the ambassador.

The United Arab Emirates launched several campaigns to support Australia, including the Emirates Red Crescent’s #MatesHelpMates appeal and efforts by the country’s airlines – Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines – to exempt fire-affected Australians from flight change fees.

The grassroots movement #MatesHelpMates was launched in the United Arab Emirates to raise funds and support people affected by the unprecedented bushfires in Australia.

Venamore thanked “from the heart” to the UAE and “to everyone who has worked to help Australians in need”.

The intimate event brought together around 300 people from the UAE and the Australian expat community to celebrate the relationship between the UAE and Australia and show how open Australia is to business.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, as well as business people, officials and military personnel from different nations attended.

During her speech, Ambassador Venamore noted that relations between the two countries had “advanced to a new level”.

“Our business, defense, security, aviation, education and people-to-people relationships are flourishing,” she said.

The UAE is currently Australia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East. In the period 2018-2019, trade in goods and services in both directions reached AU $ 9.8 billion (Dh 24.14 billion).

The Australian ambassador assured viewers that despite the onslaught of the bushfire season, “Australia is working hard to ensure that everyone knows that we are still open to business.”

By January, 33 people had been killed and more than 11 million hectares (110,000 square kilometers) of bush, forest and parks across the country were burned.

After Venamore’s speech, attendees were presented with a special video message from Governor General David Hurley, in which he acknowledged the support of the United Arab Emirates government and the people.

“We have the saying here in Australia that you know who your friends really are when there are problems,” said Governor General Hurley.

“The UAE’s response to the Bushfire crisis in Australia strengthens an already close relationship between us,” he added.

Around 25,000 Australians currently live in the United Arab Emirates and represent the ninth largest overseas community in the world.