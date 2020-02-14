Etisalat, the UAE’s largest telecommunications operator, changed its network name to “HOPE MAKERS ETISALAT” on Friday, February 14th.

This is the tribute to the Arab hope by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai on February 20, 2020.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, the event will honor this year’s Arab Hope Maker, who has dedicated resources and efforts to serving humanity.

For the first time since its inception, the initiative will adopt an “Arab humanitarian cause of the year” that will continue annually. This year the proceeds from the variety show will be used to build the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in Egypt.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: “The Arab Hope Makers initiative has drawn 92,000 humanitarian projects from 38 countries around the world in its third round. In the UAE, we have unwavering hope and optimism about our ability to make a positive difference in our societies. On February 20th we honor the exceptional role models.

“This year we are dedicating the proceeds of the last big show of the Arab Hope Makers to support the new Aswan Global Heart Center Magdi Yacoub in Cairo, a noble humanitarian cause designed to provide free heart care to vulnerable communities.

“Our goal this year is to give hope to thousands of hearts in need of care.”

The show is expected to take place in the Coca Cola Arena on the City Walk with an estimated 12,000 participants and will announce the Arab Hope Maker 2020.