This is an attempt to improve sustainable access to innovative medicines for complex and rare diseases.



The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has worked with pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Axios Health Education Services, to help patients with lymphoma and coloenteritis.

In a statement, the ministry said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the companies to provide medication to low-income patients who suffer from multiple illnesses but have no insurance coverage.

The MoU is designed to provide patients who have relapsed or failed to respond to treatment with lymphocytes and Hodgkin’s lymphoma, as well as patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease (inflammatory bowel disease), medication manufactured by Takeda.

The amount of medication provided to each patient is estimated from the case study of the patient’s financial condition, carried out by Axios in collaboration with charities licensed in the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Deputy Secretary of State for Health Policy and Licensing, signed the MoU on behalf of the MoHAP in the presence of Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Director of the MOHAP Drugs Department, and Takafumi Horii, General Manager for the Middle East, signed on behalf of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Anas Al Safarini, Executive Director of Axios Health Education Services, signed on behalf of Axios.

The letter of intent was signed in the presence of Akihiko Nakajima, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan in the United Arab Emirates.

Ambassador Nakajima highlighted the joint vision and cooperation strategy of the United Arab Emirates and Japan under the title “Comprehensive strategic partnership initiative for future cooperation”. He added, “I am very proud that one of the largest medical companies in Japan and MoHAP are working together to meet patient needs.”

Hori expressed his pleasure in working with MoHAP to provide patients with access to medication through Takeda’s patient support programs, regardless of whether they can afford the full cost of treatment. These programs are designed to improve sustainable access to innovative medicines for complex and rare diseases.