WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Thursday calling on President Donald Trump to seek Congress approval for future military actions against Iran.

The resolution passed in the House of Representatives in January is now being submitted to the President for approval. Trump is expected to veto.

The resolution was passed with rare bipartisan support when eight Republican senators joined and voted in favor of the Chamber’s 47 Democrats.

The vote signals that the majority of senators have no confidence in Trump’s dealings with Middle East policy and fears that his actions could lead the United States to a new war in the region.

The resolution was introduced in the Senate by Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine after he largely passed the house on a party line. The number of Republicans who supported it in the Senate was greater than in the House of Representatives, where only three Republicans voted in favor.

The first Republican senators to announce their support last month were Utah’s Mike Lee and Rand Paul from Kentucky, both of whom sharply criticized the Trump administration for its actions against Iran in January.

The six other Republicans who finally voted for the resolution on Thursday were Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, Bill Cassidy from Louisiana, Susan Collins from Maine, Jerry Moran from Kanas, Todd Young from Indiana and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska.

A day before the vote, Trump asked Republican senators to oppose the resolution and wrote on his Twitter account: “For our country’s security, it is very important that the US Senate not support the Iran War Powers resolution true. We’re doing very well. ” Iran and this is not the time to show weakness. ”

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

If Trump does actually veto the resolution, it is very unlikely that a two-thirds majority will override his veto. Democrats in Congress, however, hope that a president’s veto will give them political ammunition to highlight the risk that Trump’s policies will escalate into a war in the Middle East.

Public opinion polls conducted last month at the height of tensions with Iran showed that a majority of Americans are against any new military intervention in the Middle East and are concerned about a direct military conflict with Iran.