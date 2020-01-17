The U.S. military resumes operations against ISIS despite Iraqis calling for troops to withdraw - Iraq

advertisement

The U.S. military is resuming operations against Islamic State militants in Iraq and is working to retrain the Iraqi armed forces soon, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, despite deep divisions over the American drone attack, which has seen a senior Iranian commander was killed in Baghdad, and the resulting rocket attacks by Iran on Iraqi bases.

An official said some joint operations between the U.S. and Iraqi forces had already started, but there weren’t as many as before. The official said details are still being worked out to restore Iraqi armed forces training, but that could happen relatively soon.

Relations with Iraq were cut after the United States launched a drone attack near Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, killing Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Parliament later voted to expel U.S. forces from the country, and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi urged Washington to draw up a troop withdrawal schedule. The United States flatly rejected this request and did not withdraw the more than 5,000 soldiers.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity about decisions not yet published.

An official said the military leaders had discussed resuming operations with Iraqis, but it was not clear who was involved in these talks or whether the Iraqi leaders publicly supported the move.

The Iraqi leaders were angry at the American drone attack and Iran’s retaliation. Iranian missiles hit Al-Asad Air Base last week and landed near another base, but warnings were issued and no one was killed or injured.

Iraqi officials said the US strike that killed Soleimani was an unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty. This strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iranian-backed militias known as people’s mobilization forces. And thousands of anti-government protesters came to Baghdad and southern Iraq. Many urged both the United States and Iran to leave their country.

US officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, declined calls for US troops to depart, saying the armed forces are vital in the fight against the Islamic State group.

“We are excited to continue talking to Iraqis about the right structure,” Pompeo said at a White House appearance last week.

Tensions in Iraq had increased since late December when a missile attack on a base in northern Iraq killed an American contractor. The US accused Iranian-backed fighters and quickly struck back. American airstrikes target Iranian-backed militias in five locations in Iraq and Syria, including weapons depots and command and control bases.

During the new year, hundreds of Iranian-backed militia officers attacked the high-fortified American embassy site in Baghdad. The Pentagon deployed hundreds of additional troops in the region and reduced military operations and training in Iraq.

US officials believe that Iraq is also interested in resuming training since 2015 after ISIS began to take control of much of Iraq and Syria. Further details, including increased security for U.S. and coalition forces, are still being discussed.

The New York Times reported for the first time on the resumption of joint military operations.

