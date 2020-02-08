SAN FRANCISCO – In the San Francisco Marina District, U: Dessert Story Vintage Brunch + Dessert serves a Japanese-style brunch along with bingsoo or shaved ice that mimics the texture of the snow! In the U: Dessert Story, expect a photogenic variety of top Asian cuisine that is influenced by Korean, Japanese and Thai passion.

Owner Tammy Boonlieng believes that we eat with our eyes before we really delve into it. With innovative combinations of ingredients, vintage plates and special effects, every dish can be compared to a work of art. The restaurant itself is adorned with classic Thai decorations and adorned with a wall full of flowers inspired by those who grow in Thailand.

They don’t call it “U” for nothing! Regardless of whether you enjoy hearty brunch creations or immerse yourself in colorful desserts – it’s just a matter of preparing your dishes according to your wishes! Visitors can control the aesthetics and aroma of their food by changing the ingredients on offer to create their own version of each dish.