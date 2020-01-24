The tycoon behind Pret A Manger plans to go public with its latest organic food chain to fund the expansion of the United States

advertisement

A logo is displayed on a sign in front of an ITSU restaurant in central London inspired by Asian cuisine

Julian Metcalfe, co-founder of the popular coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger, will seek a listing to fund 1,000 new US businesses in its Itsu chain.

The millionaire Tycoon, who is believed to have earned £ 215m ($ 280m) in wealth from selling Pret, said to MarketWatch: “We will push Itsu as far as we need to make it will grow to 1,000 stores over the next few years a few years. “

There are already 75 European branches of the low-cost and low-calorie chain that sell hot and cold Japanese and Korean foods that customers can either take away or take away.

It was launched 15 years ago by Metcalfe, which holds a 54% stake in the company. Other investors include Ambrosia Investments based in Luxembourg.

The first American Itsu has already opened in New York, and construction of the second on Wall Street will begin this summer.

Metcalfe said: “Forget Pret, that’s the next big thing. When you travel in Japan, the food is so nutritious that it is delicious. They are so far ahead that I was always amazed at what they eat.

“We have a 45% profit margin, so fast food margins are rare. But 1,000 businesses will not be possible without a partner. “

Metcalfe is in talks with franchise partners and is open to selling additional business shares to support scaling.

“Talks are at an early stage,” he said. “We are talking to people who share our 20- to 30-year view of the company’s expansion across the United States. We will go public with Itsu over the next five years.”

The company is also testing new technologies that customers can use to personalize their meal orders through an app so they can choose any piece of sushi they want to pick up.

