advertisement

Damn disgusting Boo Crew podcast We released a brand new episode with an in-depth interview this week Floria Sigismondi, the director of this weekend’s new horror film The turn, In addition to directing The Runaways 2010, Sigismondi has also made a handful of music videos, including Marilyn Manson’s The Beautiful People.

What’s next after the turnaround? Sigismondi teased another horror movie while chatting!

“I’m working on a standalone feature. Ready to talk about it very, very soon,” she teased.

advertisement

“Yes, [it’s horror]. It’s a psychological … thriller.”

At The Turning, be sure to pay attention to the stage set if you watch it this weekend. Sigismondi notes: “All the paintings on the walls … they are there for a reason.”

Sigismondi also talks about working with Marilyn Manson in the 47-minute Boo Crew interview – she also shot his video for Tourniquet – so be sure to listen!

advertisement