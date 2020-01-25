advertisement

Universal Pictures follows the cursed traces of Sony’s The Grudge The turn is the second horror film this month to receive an incredibly rare “F” CinemaScore rating.

The difference between the two is that The Turning was a decent movie until Act 3, while The Grudge was terrible from top to bottom. As Meagan wrote in her review, “The Turning tells a Gothic classic with style, little substance and a confusing non-conclusion.” This abrupt finale is most likely the reason for the CinemaScore “F”.

It fits perfectly with another film that received Paramount Pictures’ “The Devil Inside” rating, which ended with a link to a website. If you don’t remember it, it must be seen to be believed.

The Floria Sigismondi-directed film takes place in the company of films like Mother !, Uwe Bolls Alone in the Dark, The Box, Fear Dot Com, I Know Who Killed Me, Wicker Man, Wolf Creek and, as already mentioned, The Devil Inside. Interestingly, Hereditary just missed the mark and got a D + CinemaScore.

The Turning is so incredibly disappointing that Sigismondi is an exciting filmmaker and that Steven Spielberg’s Amblin produced it.

In the film, a young woman (Mackenzie Davis) hired as a nanny by two orphans, is convinced that the country house in which they live is haunted. climber Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”, Ghostbusters) and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) play the young orphans who appear to be part of the torments inflicted on their new nanny.

Did you see it? Do you think that the turnaround deserves an “F”?

