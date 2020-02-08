The Barlows were an integral part of 1 Coronation Street, with Ken as the oldest representative – in the very first episode that was shown on December 9, 1960.

Ken, the son of Frank and Ida Barlow, was married four times – to Valerie Tatlock, Janet Reid and twice to Deirdre Barlow – and widowed three times.

He fathered the twins Peter and Susan, had two illegitimate sons – Lawrence Cunningham and Daniel Osbourne – and adopted the daughter Tracy of his late wife Deirdre.

Current members of the Barlow family are Ken, his recovering alcoholic son Peter and Tearaway grandson Simon, bite-sized Tracy, their lively teenage daughter Amy, Daniel and his one-year-old son Bertie.

Ken with Deirdre and Tracy

(Image: Granada Television)

In November 2016, Scottish actor Sam Robertson returned to the show as Ken’s grandson Adam.

He made a comeback alongside Ken’s son Daniel, played by Oldham actor Rob Mallard, after the return of Ken’s lost son Peter, played by Chris Gascoyne, last month.

Daniel is Ken’s son to hairdresser Denise Osbourne and Adam is the son of Ken’s late daughter Susan and Mike Baldwin. He had lived in Canada since he left Weatherfield in 2007.

Former producer Kate Oates said of her arrival: “The Barlows have been at the center of Coronation Street since its inception in 1960 and I felt it was time to remember the dynasty that Ken had in the past 50 Years. “

Left to Right – Sam Robertson as Adam Barlow and Rob Mallard as Daniel Osbourne

(Image: ITV)

The charming Baldwin genes showed up on the arrival of lawyer Adam, while the sensitive and literal Daniel is a completely different Barlow and a piece of the old block.

William said at the time: “The Barlows have always been female and suddenly there are four men.

“I hope we are like a mafia family. I love it and love it.

Sam Robertson as Adam on Coronation Street in 2006 alongside screen grandfather Ken Barlow, played by William Roache

(Image: ITV)

“This family is historical. Daniel is the illegitimate son and they made him a mini-me.

“And Adam is the son of Mike Baldwin, my archenemy.”

In 2017 Ken was pushed down the stairs by Daniel in a disturbing plot, accusing his father of aborting his then-girlfriend Sinead and destroying the family he could have had.

Sinead had an abortion after Ken bluntly told her that Daniel’s child was “nothing short of a disaster.”

Peter Barlow visits Ken in the hospital after suffering a stroke

(Image: ITV)

Street connoisseur Ken then shockedly said that his own “fate was sealed” and that he “felt connected” with his wife Deirdre, who died in 2015.

He said of his troubled marriage to his late wife: “I made the best life I could with Deirdre.”

He forgave Daniel for his revenge and after shocking scenes shown on Christmas 2017, the street patriarch performed again to defend his family.

He took control of the situation when Peter drove pastor Billy Mayhew to the edge of a cliff to take revenge on the gripping Christmas episode on the death of his twins Susan.