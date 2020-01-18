advertisement

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration introduced new guidelines to protect prayer in public schools on Thursday.

President Trump has also lifted restrictions on religious groups receiving federal funding. If they are treated differently from non-religious groups, it is a form of discrimination.

“Prayer in public schools has always been an important part of our country’s history,” said Chase Windebank.

Before Windebank graduated from Colorado Springs High School, he brought his own school to court. “We were banned by administrators for free time praying,” he said.

Windebank and other students who claimed to have experienced religious persecution were invited to the White House today as the president worked out new guidelines for protecting prayer at school.

In addition to the president, 10 federal agencies are expected to issue new guidelines to prevent discrimination against religious groups.

According to President Trump’s Director of Internal Affairs, Joe Grogen, religious groups should not find secular alternatives for people who come to them for help but feel uncomfortable with their religious ideals.

“You need to make sure that states don’t discriminate against religious institutions when they distribute federal dollars,” said Grogen. “Some people have to get over being hurt by people of faith.”

But Jack Moline, president of the Interfaith Alliance, says religious groups shouldn’t force their beliefs on people who come to them to provide non-religious services such as adoptions or health care. “What this government advocates is relaxing the demands on faith-based organizations,” said Moline. “This is a violation of the settlement clause, the very first freedom, which is formulated in the First Amendment.”

As an executive measure, the new guidelines are not subject to Congress approval.

